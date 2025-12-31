Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.12.2025 16:10 Uhr
160 Leser
Official Feature Entertainment Group Announces €1 Billion Overseas Equity Financing Commitment and Strategic Equity Partnership

Capital supports the acquisition of strategically located land and the planned development of a motion picture studio campus, entertainment infrastructure, and complementary commercial assets in one of the world's most valuable media markets in Southern California

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Official Feature Entertainment Group ("OFEG") today announced an equity financing arrangement representing €1billionincommittedcapital intended to support the Company's strategic expansion across film, entertainment infrastructure, and selected commercial assets in Southern California. The financing includes international equity participation led by Dr.FrancoMarioGiuseppeDerinofItaly, Economist and Equity Stakeholder at Official Feature Entertainment Group, whose involvement reflects a strategic equity partnership aligned with OFEG's long-term objectives.

"Thisfinancingenhancesourabilitytopursuedisciplinedexpansionacrossfilm, entertainmentinfrastructure,andcomplementarycommercialassetsin Southern California," said Andre Brown, Managing Member of Official Feature Entertainment Group. "Weremainfocusedonexecutingourstrategyinameasuredmanneralignedwith long-term objectives."

The financing is expected to support OFEG's long-term strategy, which includes potential film and entertainment infrastructure initiatives, development of production and post-production facilities, content production and distribution activities, and selective commercial investments aligned with the Company's integrated entertainment platform.

StrategicFocusAreas

FilmandEntertainmentInfrastructure

  • Evaluation and acquisition of assets supporting film and entertainment production
  • Development of production, post-production, and soundstage facilities
  • Support for domestic and international co-production

EntertainmentPlatform Expansion

  • Investment in film, television, music, live events, and digital content
  • Acquisition and development of intellectual property assets
  • Expansion of global content distribution capabilities

SelectiveCommercial Assets

  • Identification of complementary commercial properties and strategic partnerships
  • Alignment of asset acquisitions with long-term growth objectives

"This investment represents an important milestone in the continued development of Official Feature Entertainment Group," said Frank K. Wheaton, Esq. (Ret. IN), Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs of Official Feature Entertainment Group. "The financing providesadditionalflexibilityastheCompanyevaluatesopportunitiestoexpanditsfilm operations, content initiatives, and related commercial assets, subject to applicable approvals and market conditions."

OFEG's strategy emphasizes disciplined financial oversight, operational efficiency, and a long-term approach to asset development and content investment.

AboutOfficialFeatureEntertainmentGroup

Official Feature Entertainment Group (OFEG) is a global entertainment and media platform focused on the development and ownership of film, television, music, live events, and digital content assets. The Company operates through an integrated approach that connects content creation, production infrastructure, distribution, and experiential engagement across multiple platforms. OFEG's strategy emphasizes cross-platform scalability, international audience reach, and disciplined asset development, supporting long-term participation across the entertainment value chain.

Media Contact:
support@ofegrp.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR Verified individual.


