Ireland hosts around 37 existing data centers, with Dublin dominating the market.
Digital Realty, K2 Data Centres, Equinix and EdgeConneX rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Ireland.
Upcoming IT power capacity in Ireland is around 1 GW, which is over 3x the current existing capacity. Echelon Data Centres, Art Data Centres, and GreenScale are the major contributors to upcoming capacity.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Ireland data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 22 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Belfast, Bracetown, Cork, Dublin, Ennis, Meath, North Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (37 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (DB3 or Citywest Data Center.)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (22 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Art Data Centres
- Atlantic Hub
- Avaio
- BT Ireland
- Cork Internet eXchange
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centers
- EdgeConneX
- Eircom
- Energia Data Centre
- EngineNode
- Equinix
- GreenScale
- JCD Group
- K2 Data Centres
- Keppel Data Centres
- Prescient Data Centres
- PureDC
- Red Admiral DC Ltd
- ServeCentric
- Sungard Availability Services
- T5 Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
- Viatel
