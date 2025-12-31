Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
WKN: 906892 | ISIN: US0528001094 | Ticker-Symbol: LIV
Frankfurt
30.12.25 | 08:06
101,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOLIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOLIV INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,00103,0030.12.
0,0000,00030.12.
PR Newswire
31.12.2025 16:18 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Autoliv Retires Repurchased Shares, Decreases Number of Issued Shares

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that as of December 31, 2025, the total number of issued shares of common stock is 77,301,375 of which 74,705,356 shares are outstanding.

Autoliv retired 1,260,725 shares of common stock that had been repurchased during the quarter which resulted in a decrease in the issued shares.

The Company now has a total of 77,301,375 issued shares of common stock of which 74,705,356 shares are outstanding. Each share of outstanding common stock is entitled to one vote. After the retirement of the repurchased shares, Autoliv holds 2,596,019 shares of common stock in treasury which have no voting rights or rights to participate in distributions under Delaware law.

This information is of such character that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on December 31, 2025, 08:00 CET.

Inquiries:
Investors & Analysts:ir@autoliv.com
Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71 or Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

About Autoliv

About Autoliv Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2024, our products saved approximately 37,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries. We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 65,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2024 amounted to $10.4 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/autoliv-retires-repurchased-shares--decreases-number-of-issued-shares,c4285294

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/4285294/3854271.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autoliv-retires-repurchased-shares-decreases-number-of-issued-shares-302651287.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
