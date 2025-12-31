The "Spain Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spain hosts around 64 Data centers with Madrid and Barcelona dominating the region. Spain's upcoming data center capacity is over 3x larger than the existing capacity, signaling rapid market growth.
Merlin Properties, Digital Realty, and Nabiax are the top existing data center operators by floor area and IT power. Most large operators, including Digital Realty, Equinix, Merlin Properties, DATA4, and Nabiax, have concentrated their flagship facilities in Madrid.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Spain data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 64 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 48 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: A Coruna, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Caceres, Catalonia, Granada, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Torija, Valencia.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (64 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (48 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- ACS Group
- Area Project Solutions
- Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
- Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)
- Aire Networks
- Arsys
- AtlasEdge
- Avaio
- bitNAP
- Box2bit
- Civicos Networking
- Cogent Communications
- Comvive Servidores SL
- CyrusOne
- Data4 Group
- Digital Realty
- D-ALiX (ITER Group)
- Edged Energy Merlin Properties
- EdgeConneX
- Edgnex
- Equinix
- Espanix
- Fibernet
- Fibra Medios Telecom
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- Grupo Trevenque
- Grupalia Internet S.A
- GTT Communications
- Hispaweb
- Ibercom
- Ingenostrum
- Indra
- Iron Mountain
- Ipcore Datacenters
- Malga Data Center
- Merlin Properties
- Nethits' Telecom
- Nexica Econocom Group
- Nixval
- NTT DATA
- Orange Business Services
- Panattoni
- Prime Data Centers
- Pure Data Center
- QTS (Blackstone)
- Solaria
- Soltia Consulting SL
- T-Systems
- Tissat
- Towernet infrastructures SL

