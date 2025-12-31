New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Inspire Medical caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (1) the Inspire V launch was going poorly due to a lack of demand caused by providers holding a significant amount of surplus inventory and adoption disincentives caused by lower physician payments; (2) the launch was facing a number of critical issues because Inspire had failed to complete prerequisite tasks necessary to support the launch; (3) Inspire had not completed training and onboarding for many treatment centers, had not received the necessary IT approvals for centers to install the crucial SleepSync program, and failed to ensure that proper claims processing systems and reimbursement codes were in place at the time of launch; and (4) as a result, positive statements concerning the Company's preparedness for the Inspire V launch, and the positive progress of that launch, were materially false or misleading.

