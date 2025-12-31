Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025
31.12.2025 16:54 Uhr
China Media Group: Release of the Latest Ecological Documentary on Huangyan Dao: An Unfading Commitment: Why Huangyan Dao Needs Protection

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 29, China's Ministry of Natural Resources released a survey report on the coral reef ecosystem of Huangyan Dao. Based on this report, CMG Voice of the South China Sea released the ecological documentary An Unfading Commitment: Why Huangyan Dao Needs Protection.

This latest report, spanning four decades from 1985 to 2025, draws on data from over 60 research voyages, and integrates 16 years of satellite remote sensing data. It shows that the coral reef ecosystem of Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve is generally in good condition.

The documentary An Unfading Commitment: Why Huangyan Dao Needs Protection presents audiences with the healthy and lush seagrass, as well as the rare and endangered wildlife freely inhabiting the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve, such as the Green Turtle, Hawksbill Turtle, and Spotted Eagle Ray. At the same time, the film conveys scientists' concerns: threats represented by the fourth global coral bleaching event are ever present. This survey also identified the presence of a small number of crown of thorns starfish in the waters around Huangyan Dao, and the risk of future outbreaks cannot be ruled out.

Today, more than 2,500 marine protected areas involving coral reefs have been established worldwide. The establishment of Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve is undoubtedly a solemn commitment made by the Chinese people, in the hope that it will inspire more people to help maintain and enhance the diversity, stability, and sustainability of the coral reef ecosystem of Huangyan Dao.

https://vscs.cri.cn/20251229/d487c6b7-8724-4ad6-bf75-968c8dcac4cc.html

An Unfading Commitment

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853326/image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/release-of-the-latest-ecological-documentary-on-huangyan-dao-an-unfading-commitment-why-huangyan-dao-needs-protection-302651301.html

