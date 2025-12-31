Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) ("Klarna" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Klarna securities during the period of September 7, 2025 through December 22, 2025 (the "Class Period"), including shares issued pursuant and/or traceable to Klarna's September 2025 initial public offering ("IPO").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Klarna securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 20, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Klarna, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a financial technology company that connects consumers and merchants, allowing loans for small items, including - famously - for burritos through DoorDash.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company's IPO Registration Statement omitted key facts, specifically, that the Company understated the potential increase in loss reserves following its IPO. Defendants knew or should have known of such risks due to the risk profiles of its customers. According to the complaint, beginning on November 18, 2025, there were reports that Klarna was increasing its provisions for credit losses in light of defaults.

As of the filing of this lawsuit, Klarna shares traded at $31.31 per share, significantly below the $40 IPO price.

