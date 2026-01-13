Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Klarna Group investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/klar.

What is this all about?

Klarna Group conducted its IPO at $40 per share on September 10, 2025. The complaint alleges that Klarna Group's Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially go up within a few months of the IPO, which they either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to Klarna's buy now, pay later ("BNPL") loans; and (2); as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Klarna Group plc common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is March 6, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Klarna Group, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

