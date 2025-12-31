Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
31.12.2025 17:26 Uhr
WorkMax Reveals How AI Time Tracking Transforms Construction Labor Management

PAYSON, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / WorkMax, a leading provider of construction time tracking solutions and a part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, is helping contractors transform raw time data into predictive insights with its new guide, "How Time Tracking With AI Is Changing the Construction Game."

Digital time tracking has successfully eliminated manual timesheets and buddy punching, but contractors need deeper insights to optimize crew performance and prevent cost overruns. According to research, companies using AI time tracking systems save $10,000-$20,000 annually through improved labor visibility and productivity optimization.

"Digital systems tell you what happened, but AI analysis explains why it happened and predicts what's likely to happen next," said Eric Vittardi, Sales Representative at WorkMax. "When you can identify which weather conditions slow specific trades or which crew combinations work best, you're making decisions based on data, not gut feelings."

WorkMax's guide explores AI's transformative capabilities, including:

  • How smart pattern recognition identifies productivity trends affecting project delays

  • Why predictive planning using historical data improves bidding accuracy

  • Methods for automated anomaly detection that flag problems before they escalate

  • Real bottom-line benefits, such as eliminating buddy punching and precise cost tracking

The analysis emphasizes that AI doesn't replace digital time tracking - it makes it smarter. Machine learning algorithms examine thousands of data points to identify patterns that are impossible to spot manually, such as consistent Monday productivity drops or equipment issues with certain crew members. This intelligence helps contractors prevent problems rather than react to them.

When it comes to implementing construction time tracking systems, WorkMax has been the trusted choice for more than 1 million users. The platform's GPS geofencing, biometric verification and offline functionality ensure accurate data collection - the foundation for identifying patterns and optimizing labor productivity through advanced analytics.

Access the complete guide here.

WorkMax

WorkMax is a leader in mobile resource management for construction. A best-in-class time-tracking solution, WorkMax utilizes cutting-edge features like geofencing and facial recognition to maximize accuracy and eliminate buddy punching. For more information, visit www.workmax.com

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information regarding any of the products listed above, please visit https://www.foundationsoft.com/partners/integrations, call (800) 246-0800 or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmaxr-reveals-how-ai-time-tracking-transforms-construction-lab-1120545

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
