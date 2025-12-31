A regional government authority in eastern China is weighing whether to unwind a multibillion-yuan manufacturing joint venture with Eging PV after construction delays and funding disruptions, underscoring mounting strain across the country's solar supply chain.A regional government authority in Chuzhou, in China's Anhui province, has notified Chinese module maker Eging PV of a hearing that could lead to the termination of its flagship expansion project, following prolonged shutdowns and stalled construction plans. In a filing dated Dec. 28, 2025, Eging PV said it has received a hearing notice ...

