GlobalData's latest analysis says the U.S. will add between 41 GW and 52 GW of solar annually until 2035.The U.S. is on track to deploy 737.8 GW of solar by the end of 2035, according to analysis by London-based consultancy firm GlobalData. GlobalData says the U.S will add 47.9 GW of solar in 2025, slightly below the record 49 GW deployed in 2024. The annual deployment rate is then expected to slow, with GlobalData projecting 42.2 GW of added solar in 2026, 44.8 GW in 2027, 41.7 GW in 2028 and 41.6 GW in 2029. At the end of the decade, the U.S. cumulative solar capacity is on course to stand ...

