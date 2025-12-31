DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: PUBLICATION OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2025/26

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: PUBLICATION OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2025/26 31-Dec-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PUBLICATION OF THE half-year financial report 2025/26 FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced that it has made available to the public and filed it with the French Financial Markets Authority, the half-year financial report, covering the period ended September 30, 2025. FIGEAC AÉRO GROUP's consolidated financial statements were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors on December 19, 2025. The half-year financial report for financial year 2025/26 is available to the public on the company's website: https:// www.figeac-aero.com/en Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events (after trading) -- 5 February 2026: revenue for the 3rd quarter of financial year 2025/26 About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RFS 30092025_EN =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext FGA Ticker: AMF Category: Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report EQS News ID: 2253312 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

