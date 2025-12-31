Anzeige
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Frankfurt
30.12.25 | 13:51
10,750 Euro
+0,47 % +0,050
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90010,95030.12.
Dow Jones News
31.12.2025 18:21 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIGEAC AÉRO: PUBLICATION OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2025/26

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: PUBLICATION OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2025/26 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: PUBLICATION OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2025/26 
31-Dec-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PUBLICATION OF THE half-year financial report 2025/26 

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced that it has 
made available to the public and filed it with the French Financial Markets Authority, the half-year financial report, 
covering the period ended September 30, 2025. 

FIGEAC AÉRO GROUP's consolidated financial statements were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of 
Directors on December 19, 2025. 
 
The half-year financial report for financial year 2025/26 is available to the public on the company's website: https:// 
www.figeac-aero.com/en 

Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 

Upcoming events (after trading)  
 
 -- 5 February 2026: revenue for the 3rd quarter of financial year 2025/26 
  
 
About Figeac Aéro  
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. 

Figeac AÉro contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 

Simon Derbanne 
 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: RFS 30092025_EN 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:    FIGEAC AÉRO 
        ZI de l'Aiguille 
        46100 FIGEAC 
        France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext    FGA 
Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly 
        financial report 
EQS News ID:  2253312 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2253312 31-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2253312&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
