The "Ypsomed Holding AG (YPSN) Product Pipeline Analysis, 2025 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.

Ypsomed Holding AG (Ypsomed) is a medical device company. It designs, develops, and manufactures injection and infusion systems for self-medication and offers related services. The company's products find application in the treatment of diabetes, infertility, growth disorders and various other clinical indications. Ypsomed's product portfolio includes autoinjectors, dual chamber pens, and pen injectors.

The company also provides services ranging from design and development projects, flexible prototyping, human factors engineering, monitoring services, therapy management and IP landscape management to manufacturing and assembly infrastructure and registration support. Ypsomed offers solutions to physicians, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company has operations in Switzerland, Europe, and North America, among others. Ypsomed is headquartered in Burgdorf, Switzerland.

The report enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Report Scope:

The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments

The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Ypsomed Holding AG

The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)

The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date

The report provides detailed descriptions of products in development, technical specification and functions

The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design, trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.

Ypsomed Holding AG, Recent Developments

Sep 11, 2025: Ypsomed Receives FDA 510(K) Clearance For SmartPilot YpsoMate NS-A2.25

Sep 02, 2025: Sharp Invests $20 Million in Autoinjector Pen Assembly Lines to Meet Rising Demand for Injectables

Sep 01, 2025: Ypsomed Receives FDA Clearance for SmartPilot

Jul 01, 2025: Global First Dual GCG/GLP-1 Receptor Agonist for the Treatment of Obesity Launched in an Ypsomed Autoinjector in China

Jun 27, 2025: Ypsomed opens production site in China

Apr 07, 2025: Ypsomed and Sidekick Health Launch a Collaborative Digital Health Solution for Obesity Management

Mar 18, 2025: Ypsomed and CamDiab launch mylife Loop on iOS

Nov 13, 2024: Ypsomed significantly increases sales and decides to initiate the sale of Diabetes Care

Oct 24, 2024: Ypsomed and BD to Enhance High-Viscosity Drug Delivery

Oct 23, 2024: Ypsomed and BD collaborate to advance self-injection systems for high viscosity biologics

Key Topics Covered:

Ypsomed Holding AG Company Overview

Ypsomed Holding AG Company Snapshot

Ypsomed Holding AG Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Ypsomed Holding AG Pipeline Analysis Overview

Business Description

Ypsomed Holding AG Key Facts

Ypsomed Holding AG Major Products and Services

Ypsomed Holding AG Pipeline Products by Development Stage

Ypsomed Holding AG Ongoing Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Ypsomed Holding AG Pipeline Products Overview

mylife Loop

mylife Loop Product Overview

mylife Loop Clinical Trial

mylife YpsoPump

mylife YpsoPump Product Overview

mylife YpsoPump Clinical Trial

mylife YpsoPump 2.0 With Integrated CGM

mylife YpsoPump 2.0 With Integrated CGM Product Overview

UnoPen Zero

UnoPen Zero Product Overview

YpsoDose

YpsoDose Product Overview

YpsoDose Zero

YpsoDose Zero Product Overview

YpsoMate Zero 2.25 Pro

YpsoMate Zero 2.25 Pro Product Overview

YpsoMate Zero On

YpsoMate Zero On Product Overview

YpsoPod

YpsoPod Product Overview

Ypsomed Holding AG Key Competitors

Ypsomed Holding AG Key Employees

Ypsomed Holding AG Key Employee Biographies

Ypsomed Holding AG Locations And Subsidiaries

Head Office

Other Locations Subsidiaries

Recent Developments

Appendix

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43pquj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251231434277/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900