Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the extension of the Repayment Day (as defined below) of a senior secured debenture (the "Debenture") in the amount of $500,000 to a certain arm's length party (the "Lender") originally issued as part of a private placement that closed on May 6, 2021 (the "Financing"). The interest on the Debenture accrues at a rate of 12% per annum, payable in cash monthly in arrears on the last business day of each month, and up to the date on which the loan is redeemed in full and shall mature on May 6, 2026 (the "Repayment Day"). Previously, the Company amended the Repayment Day, which was originally December 31, 2022, to December 31, 2023, and then subsequently to December 31, 2024, and further to December 31, 2025. This is now a further amendment to the Repayment Day, pushing it out to May 6, 2026. All other terms of the Debenture remain unchanged.

In addition, the Company announces that it has received approval from the TSXV for the extension of the expiry date of a total of 1,600,000 outstanding common share bonus warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") originally issued as part of the Financing. Each Bonus Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Bonus Warrant. The Company has amended the expiration date of the Bonus Warrants to May 6, 2026. Previously, the Company amended the expiration date of Bonus Warrants, which was originally December 31, 2022, to December 31, 2023, and then subsequently to December 31, 2024, and further to December 31, 2025. This is now a further amendment to the expiration date of the Bonus Warrants, pushing them out to May 6, 2026. All other terms of the Bonus Warrants remain unchanged.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as LounGenie, which functions as a multipurpose personal poolside attendant. LounGenie by Pool Safe Inc. is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ship guests. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the LounGenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while offering the vendor opportunities to increase F&B sales, expedite customer service and drive revenue. For more information, please visit loungenie.com or poolsafeinc.com.

