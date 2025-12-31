ROK Resources, Inc.: ROK Resources Receives Final Order and Enters into Amending Agreement to Extend Outside Date

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) is pleased to announce that on December 16, 2025 the Court of King's Bench for the Province of Saskatchewan granted an order (the "Final Order") approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") and go-private transaction between ROK, 17312539 Canada Inc. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blue Alaska Oil Trading LLC ("Blue Alaska"), and a newly formed company, 102220885 Saskatchewan Ltd. ("SpinCo"), which SpinCo shall retain the shares of EMP Metals Corp. which were previously owned by the Company (the "Transaction").

Citing the need for additional time to secure payment of the consideration to the Shareholders, Blue Alaska and the Purchaser have requested, and ROK has agreed, effective as of December 30, 2025, to amend the Arrangement Agreement (the "Amending Agreement") to provide for an extension to the Outside Date (as such term is defined in the Arrangement Agreement) to March 17, 2026. In addition, the parties have agreed (a) that the entirety of the Deposit has been earned by ROK and will either be applied to the cash consideration payable to the Shareholders, or delivered to ROK in the event that the Purchaser is unwilling or unable to close the Transaction, and (b) that the total Transaction Costs (as such term is defined in the Arrangement Agreement) shall not exceed CAD$4.25 million, up from the originally agreed upon CAD$4.0 million.

As a result of the negotiated extension and change in the Outside Date, the Transaction is expected to close on or before March 17, 2026. The Purchaser is obligated to provide three (3) business days prior to the closing of the Transaction sufficient cash to pay the aggregate consideration payable to the shareholders of ROK on the effective date of the Transaction in accordance with the Purchaser's contractual obligations under the Amending Agreement.

On December 16, 2025, ROK provided notice of the receipt of the Final Order to Blue Alaska and the Purchaser and requested that the Purchaser deposit funds with Odyssey Trust Corporation, as escrow agent, sufficient to pay the aggregate consideration payable to the shareholders of ROK on the effective date of the Transaction in accordance with the Purchaser's contractual obligations under the Arrangement Agreement. The Purchaser failed or neglected to forthwith make this payment after receipt of the Final Order. As a result of this deficiency, on December 17, 2025 ROK delivered a notice of default under the Arrangement Agreement to each of the Purchaser and Blue Alaska advising that the Purchaser and Blue are in default of their respective contractual obligations.

Following the closing of the Transaction, ROK's common shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), and the Company also intends to submit an application to cease to be a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, being all of the jurisdictions in which the Company is currently a reporting issuer, under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Amending Agreement will be filed and posted to SEDAR+ and can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

About ROK Resources Inc.

ROK is a Canadian energy company focused on petroleum and natural gas exploration and development, in Saskatchewan and Alberta. The Company is headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, with an additional office in Calgary, Alberta. ROK's Common Shares are listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "ROK".

About Blue Alaska Oil Trading LLC

Blue Alaska is a dynamic and strategically positioned oil trading company focusing on acquiring upstream oil and gas producing assets to widen its energy portfolio. Mr. Michael Bobrov, the principal of Blue Alaska, carries many years of expertise in the upstream and downstream oil and gas sector.

