GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
NAXS AB: Amaury de Poret appointed new Chief Executive Officer of NAXS AB

The Board of Directors of NAXS AB (publ) has appointed Amaury de Poret as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He will assume the position on January 1, 2026, succeeding Børge Johansen, who has served as Interim CEO.

Amaury de Poret has long-standing and deep insights into NAXS, having co-founded the company in 2007 and served as its investment advisor since then. He is also an executive board member of Flat Capital, an investment company listed on Nasdaq First North.

The Board of Directors also wishes to extend a warm thank you to Børge Johansen for his valuable contributions as Interim CEO during the interim period.

Contact
Gösta Lundgren, CFO
Telephone: +46 70 710 4788

This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.00 CET on December 31, 2025.

This press release and further information are available at www.naxs.se.

NAXS AB (publ)

Reg.no. 556712-2972

Nybrogatan 6

114 34 Stockholm

Phone: 0766 40 00 40

E-mail: info@naxs.se

NAXS is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS invests mainly in private equity funds with a Nordic focus but can also make direct investments in private equity and other alternative assets together with funds. NAXS can, to a limited extent, also make other types of investments.


