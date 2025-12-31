Groupe Casino: Disposal of BAO Cash & Carry business

Casino Group announces the disposal of BAO Cash & Carry business,

in Cameroon

Paris, December 31, 2025

Casino Group announces the disposal, effective as of today, of 3C Cameroun, operating 7 sales outlets under the BAO Cash & Carry banner, to 2S Retail, including 5 integrated stores in Douala and 2 franchised stores at Nkongsamba and Limbe.

This transaction is part of the Group's strategy, which relies on local partners to develop its brands internationally through franchising. Casino Group will continue to supply BAO Cash & Carry with its private labels.

Launched in 2018 in Douala, BAO Cash & Carry has established itself as a leading player in Cash & Carry (wholesale) business in the country. The brand serves both individuals and professionals (retailers, resellers), with more than 3,000 active professional customers.

2S Retail will maintain the low-cost concept that has made BAO Cash & Carry successful in Cameroon and commits to preserving all jobs. Furthermore, it intends to consolidate the existing model in 2026, before considering a new phase of development starting from 2027.

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

