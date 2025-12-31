Anzeige
WKN: A2DYSY | ISIN: CA81948A1021 | Ticker-Symbol: IWIA
30.12.25 | 13:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.12.2025 23:06 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHARC Energy Announces Cancellation of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the "Company") reports that effective December 31, 2025, it has cancelled an aggregate of 2,363,854 incentive stock options previously granted as follows:

Number of OptionsExpiry DateExercise Price
607,808May 30, 2027$0.335
1,520,000April 27, 2028$0.27
136,046June 28, 2029$0.28
100,000October 17, 2023$0.245


About SHARC Energy
SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy transfer with the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems exchange thermal energy with wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as "District Energy".

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about SHARC Energy: Website | Customers | LinkedIn | YouTube | PIRANHA | SHARC

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fred Andriano
Chairman

For investor inquiries, please contact:For media inquiries, please contact:
Hanspaul PannuJohn Louis Fahie
Chief Financial & Operating OfficerMarketing
SHARC EnergySHARC Energy
Telephone: (604) 475-7710 ext. 4Telephone: 604.475.7710 Ext.109
Email: hanspaul.pannu@sharcenergy.comEmail: johnlouis.fahie@sharcenergy.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC Energy's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information because of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.


