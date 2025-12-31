Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS): Eightco ($ORBS) Releases Year-End Chairman's Message

Eightco holds over 10% of the current WLD supply in circulation

EASTON, Pa., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) today published its year-end Chairman's Message, detailing the company's total holdings and strategy for the new year. The message highlights Eightco's continued focus on providing the human authentication layer for personal and enterprise use cases in the AI revolution. The company recently announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program for up to $125 million.

As of December 30, Eightco's total holdings include 277,222,975 WLD, 11,068 ETH, and cash and stablecoins of approximately $69.2 million. Eightco holds over 10% of the current WLD supply in circulation.

"With the latest release of World's super app and strategic partnerships with global brands like Gap and Tinder, World is rapidly accelerating real-world adoption and is on track to surpass 100 million eyes scanned in 2026," said Dan Ives, Chairman of Eightco. "The momentum is undeniable. As Eightco aggressively expands partnerships with leading global companies, we're establishing ourselves as the trusted, foundational human authentication layer at the center of the digital economy. I'll be at CES next week and look forward to meeting everyone to talk through all the exciting developments ahead."

"As 2026 approaches, we are extremely bullish on AI adoption, the expansion of World's super app, and the increasing demand for trusted human authentication in the enterprise," said Kevin O'Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of Eightco. "With a highly active pipeline, we are laser-focused on building meaningful partnerships in the new year. We're excited to be at CES in Las Vegas to engage with prospective investors and strategic partners as we accelerate execution and drive long-term value for our shareholders."

Through strategic investments and partnerships, in addition to its Worldcoin treasury, Eightco is driving the development of a universal framework for digital identity and authentication. Infinity by ORBS is leading the advancement of AI-resistant enterprise authentication and will continue to develop new approaches to meet the evolving identity and verification challenges that come with scaled AI adoption.

In addition to its presence at CES, Eightco intends to launch an institutional investor-focused non-deal roadshow (NDR) in January to actively engage with the investment community and showcase the company's differentiated technology platform.

The "Chairman's Message" is available on the website: www.8co.holdings/chairmans-message

ABOUT EIGHTCO HOLDINGS INC.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) is building the authentication and trust layer for the post-AGI world. Its mission centers on strategic pillars including consumer authentication, enterprise authentication, and gaming authentication. Through its pioneering digital asset strategies, including the first-of-its-kind Worldcoin treasury, and partnerships with leading technology innovators, Eightco is establishing a universal foundation for digital identity and Proof of Human (PoH) verification. Dan Ives serves as Chairman of Eightco, where he leads the company's mission to build the global authentication and trust layer in an AI world.

Forward-Looking Statements

