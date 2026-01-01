Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.01.2026 06:06 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STARTRADER Starts the Year with A New Look and Feel

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global broker STARTRADER is unveiling a refreshed look and feel as part of its brand repositioning. Since its establishment, the company has been focused on strengthening the trust it has built with clients, partners, and institutional businesses.

STARTRADER Starts the Year with A New Look and Feel

The repositioning will be reflected in the brand's visual identity. To align with the newly introduced tagline, 'Built on Trust. Driven by Growth', the update introduces a more minimal and refined design direction. With calmer colour palettes and cleaner compositions, the identity now reflects the broker's commitment to a more confident, composed, and client-centric experience.

The mission and vision now also place greater emphasis on people and long-term relationships. Accessibility, transparency, and empowerment are the words used to reinforce the trust the brand is rooted in. Of course, the brand image and product offerings are closely aligned, as the visual identity reflects the continuous improvement of STARTRADER's offerings-an ongoing effort already in motion and one that will continue-ensuring that growth remains grounded in client needs, confidence, and consistency.

Internally, the repositioning empowers teams to deliver more consistent and thoughtful experiences in every interaction. STARTRADER's people play a central role in bringing the new brand to life through their shared efforts across different departments.

As the year unfolds, the evolution of the brand will be reflected across STARTRADER's touchpoints, from digital platforms and communications to client and partner engagement and sponsorships with other brands. The positioning highlights the broker's focus on reinforcing reliability while continuing to expand its global footprint, product offerings, and institutional capabilities.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global CFD brokerage that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER services both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and using STAR-COPY.

As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as our core principle. Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and SCA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance alongside sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

https://www.startrader.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853165/STARTRADER_refreshed_look.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/startrader-starts-the-year-with-a-new-look-and-feel-302651114.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.