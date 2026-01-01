HUMBL, Inc.: HUMBL Announces Corporate Rebrand to TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc.

Salt Lake City, UT, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) today announced that it has initiated a strategic corporate rebrand to TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc. ("TAP Real Estate"), reflecting the company's sharpened focus on real estate asset acquisition, ownership, and blockchain-enabled real estate tokenization. In connection with the rebrand, the company will also be submitting an application to change its ticker symbol, subject to regulatory approval.

The rebrand marks a formal repositioning of the company toward the next generation of real estate capital formation, where traditional property ownership models converge with digital wallets, blockchain registries, smart contracts, and tokenized investment infrastructure.

Initial Capital Raise and Strategic Focus on Blockchain-Enabled Real Estate

As part of this transition, TAP Real Estate has secured $500,000 in initial investment capital to establish operations and support early-stage execution. The company is actively evaluating a pipeline of residential, commercial, and hospitality real estate opportunities for potential fractional or full contribution to its balance sheet, alongside select tokenization opportunities to be offered through the TAP Invest platform.

Property evaluations are being conducted with a disciplined focus on asset quality, cash-flow durability, jurisdictional suitability, and long-term value creation. Particular emphasis is being placed on identifying properties that are well-positioned to support blockchain-tokenized capital inflows, interest-bearing yield structures, and digital ownership frameworks anticipated under emerging U.S. regulatory guidance expected in 2026.

A Public Company Model for the Next Era of U.S. Real Estate

In support of this strategy, TAP Real Estate has entered into a licensing agreement with TAP, Inc., a private technology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, granting TAP Real Estate the right to utilize the proprietary TAP Platform technologies specifically for real estate use cases.

This agreement establishes a public company model designed to combine the benefits of a publicly held company (TAP Real Estate) with a patented, vertically integrated blockchain technology and intellectual property platform held as a private company (TAP, Inc.).

Under this structure, TAP Real Estate will hold and manage select real estate assets, while leveraging licensed digital infrastructure to tokenize ownership interests, manage investor participation, and support compliant issuance and lifecycle administration.

The objective is to create a repeatable, compliant model for how real estate can be acquired, structured, tokenized, and administered within U.S. capital markets, serving as a blueprint for the broader industry.

"The convergence of public markets, real estate, and blockchain infrastructure represents one of the most important structural shifts in our industry going into 2026," said Brian Foote, CEO of TAP, Inc. "We expect banks, broker-dealers, real estate operators, and individual asset owners to increasingly adopt blockchain-enabled payments, registries, and tokenized ownership as a way to unlock new liquidity, lending pathways, transparency, and operational efficiency across traditional asset classes."

TAP Technology Platform: A Patented Rail System for Real Estate Transactions

The TAP Platform products that will be licensed by TAP Real Estate, specifically for tokenized real estate listings, includes:

TAP AI Analyzer - In addition to its core features of investment portfolio insights and tailoring, the analyzer is being developed to define real estate listings metrics and quality of properties for inclusion in the portfolio.

TAURUS AI-Agent - Serves as an agentic customer service agent, and, in the future, an automated payments agent across the lifecycle of real estate transactions.

TAP Wallet - Serves as an investor's access and identity layer for tokenized real estate, helping abstract blockchain complexity while supporting security and compliance controls. The wallet is intended to hold tokenized interests, receive income distributions, and support permitted voting or corporate actions, while enabling onboarding and investor eligibility gating through KYC, accreditation verification (as applicable), and jurisdiction-based rules.

TAP Token Engine - Provides an issuance and lifecycle layer that converts approved real estate holding structures (such as SPVs) into tokenized interests with defined parameters. This includes supply configuration, ownership caps, transfer restrictions, and jurisdictional limitations where required. The Token Engine is intended to support the ongoing lifecycle of tokenized interests, including primary issuance, permitted secondary transfers, redemptions or buybacks, and select corporate actions.

TAP Smart Contracts - Encodes and enforces key rules of a tokenized real estate offering at the transaction level, including who can hold tokens and under what conditions transfers are permitted. The smart contract layer is intended to automate functions such as distributions, governance/voting, and other real estate specific mechanics, reducing reliance on manual processing and improving auditability.

TAP Invest - An investment platform with integrations across stocks, Mutual Funds, ETFs, digital assets, precious metals and real world assets with integrations across major brokerages, digital asset exchanges and broker-dealers such as Public, E*TRADE, Fidelity, Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken, Binance and more.

TAP Registry - Serves as the asset "source of truth" for the platform, operating as a private, semi-private, and public registry environment for real-world assets. The registry is intended to maintain the canonical record of each underlying real estate holding and its lifecycle events such as structuring, approvals, liens, transfers, redemptions, anchoring those records to a combination of public blockchains and permissioned infrastructure. For each asset, TAP Registry is designed to store structured metadata, document references such as deeds, appraisals, inspections, insurance, and compliance attestations in a tamper-evident format, while separating public verification data from confidential owner, counterparty, and transaction details. This registry layer is intended to power authentication, registry, and transfer of tokenized interests across the TAP platform, and to provide an auditable history that can be consumed by the TAP Wallet, TAP Token Engine, TAP Smart Contracts, and downstream real estate ecosystem partners such as title, mortgage, brokerage, and marketplace platforms, for integrations.

TAPs - TAP Real Estate and TAP, Inc. will also collaborate on the structure and issuance of Tokenized Asset Portfolios (TAPs), being designed as a next-generation evolution beyond legacy real estate investment trusts (REITs). These portfolios are intended to modernize real estate capital formation, ownership, and liquidity through blockchain-enabled infrastructure, and can be developed in coordination with ecosystem partners across real estate, title, mortgage, and adjacent transactional industries.

How The TAP Platform Will Drive Real Estate Tokenization and Revenues

At a high level, the TAP platform will operate through a streamlined, end-to-end lifecycle designed to ensure regulatory compliance, operational integrity, and investor transparency. Each real estate asset will first be approved and structured through a formal legal and compliance review. Once approved, the issuance is configured within the Token Engine, including token supply, investor permissions, and economic parameters. Purpose-built smart contracts are then deployed to enforce transaction logic and compliance at the protocol level. Investors are onboarded through the Invest Platform, where identity verification and eligibility checks are completed prior to participation. Following onboarding, the primary issuance is executed and tokens are delivered directly to investor wallets. After issuance, the platform supports ongoing administration, including distributions, governance actions, and permitted transfers, providing a fully managed and auditable post-issuance environment.

TAP Real Estate plans to drive revenues through a blend of management fees, listing fees and success fees on tokenized listings of real estate listings; as well as adding to the balance-sheet value any properties that are attributed to the TAP Real Estate portfolio after vetting by the TAP Real Estate team.

"The new administration is paving the way for modern, compliant, trading market rails across new asset classes," said Alfonso Arana Jr., Co-Founder at TAP, Inc. "At TAP, that innovation shows up in the suite of TAP AI evaluation and investment platform tools, which will be using machine learning to stress-test property metrics, cash flow and more, developing repeatable and scalable modeling for tokenized investment listings and portfolio properties."

Patented Intellectual Property and Regulatory Alignment

The TAP intellectual property portfolio includes U.S. Patent 12,118,613, "System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain" (Foote et al., valid through 2041). The patent contemplates the transfer of stablecoins, digital assets, and tokenized currencies between digital wallets and computer systems, with direct applicability across escrow, payment, and settlement workflows in real estate, title, and mortgage transactions. Additional patents are pending in areas related to blockchain tokenization of assets, multi-asset tokenized baskets, and real-world assets.

TAP Real Estate is actively monitoring developments in the U.S. regulatory environment, including proposed frameworks such as the CLARITY Act and GENIUS Act anticipated in 2026. The company is aligning its strategy with the broader real-world asset market, estimated to exceed $300 trillion in total value, with real estate representing one of the largest and most impactful categories for tokenization.

"We see a rare convergence of regulatory clarity, patented technology readiness, and industry demand," said Greg Hopkins, CEO of TAP Real Estate. "Our goal is to help define real estate as a modern, tokenized asset class with improved access, liquidity, and transparency for investors and issuers alike."

TAP Real Estate Advisory Board Appointments

In support of its growth strategy, TAP Real Estate is also assembling a TAP Advisory Board consisting of experienced professionals across residential, commercial, and hospitality real estate sectors, particularly in the Mountain West and Hawaii, and has made its first appointment, adding Tyler Greene to the TAP Advisory Board.

Mr. Greene was the CEO and founding partner of Surface Development and brings more than 25 years of experience in real estate as a developer, principal, and commercial broker. Over his career, he has participated in more than $1,000,000,000 in real estate transactions and developments across residential, multifamily, hospitality, and land assets.

Mr. Greene began his career with Colliers International in Salt Lake City, advising multiple Fortune 500 clients on their real estate initiatives. Mr. Greene later co-founded GreeneWaters, where he spent 12 years developing and transacting approximately $450 million in projects throughout Hawaii. Previously, he founded Bridge Properties Group, a land development and commercial brokerage firm serving markets across Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah. More recently, he established Mill Creek Residential's development platform in the Salt Lake City market and now holds a position as VP of Development with Gilbane, Inc. Mr. Greene studied accounting and entrepreneurship at the University of Utah and divides his time between Oahu, Hawaii, and Park City, Utah, with his wife and two sons.

"The U.S. real estate market is poised, alongside broader stock markets, to begin moving onto blockchain tokenization in 2026 at scale," said Tyler Greene, TAP Real Estate Advisor. "I look forward to working with TAP Real Estate to capture this exciting convergence of government regulation, patented technology readiness, and real estate industry timing in the United States and globally."

About TAP Real Estate

TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc. is a publicly held real estate company focused on the acquisition, management, and tokenization of real estate. The company seeks to combine established real estate fundamentals with emerging digital and blockchain tokenization technologies in order to enhance transparency, operational efficiency, and investor access in the real estate industry. To determine whether your real estate or other real-world assets may be right for a TAP Real Estate program, visit: TAPRealEstate.com-

Contact: Sales@TAPRealEstate.com

Investor Relations: IR@TAPRealEstate.com

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a privately-held, Utah technology company focused on blockchain payments, tokenization and registry. The TAP Platform is comprised of the TAP AI-Analyzer, TAURUS AI-Agent, TAP Invest, TAP Wallet and TAP Registry. The TAP Platform is also available for enterprise partners in areas such as financial services and real estate. TAP is built on patented technology, including its: U.S. Patent 12,118,613, System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain, (Foote et al.), issued through 2041.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned corporate rebrand, proposed ticker symbol change, use of investment proceeds, potential property acquisitions, licensing negotiations, technology implementation, regulatory developments, and anticipated market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, the execution of definitive agreements, market conditions, and general economic factors. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.