The "Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of DME in diabetes are expected to increase from 2,888,125 cases in 2024 to 3,463,149 cases in 2034, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.99%.

In 2034, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of DME in diabetes in the 7MM, with 1,012,428 cases, whereas Japan will have the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases of DME in diabetes with 125,490 cases. The analyst epidemiologists attribute the change in the diagnosed prevalent cases of DME in diabetes to changing prevalence trends in the 7MM and the changes in population dynamics in each market over the forecast period.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for DME in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of DME in diabetes. The diagnosed prevalent cases of DME are segmented by sex and age (ages 20 years and older) in these markets.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of DME are further segmented by involvement of the eye by center involving DME (ci-DME), and non-center involving (nci-DME). This epidemiology forecast for DME is supported by data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies.

The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 7MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the diagnosed prevalent cases of DME across these markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Diabetic Macular Edema: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports

2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of DME in diabetes 7MM

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of DME by involvement of the eye

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for DME (2024-34)

2.5.1 Diagnosed prevalent cases of DME in diabetes

2.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of DME in diabetes

2.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of DME in diabetes

2.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of DME by involvement of the eye

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.3 Strengths of the analysis

3 Appendix

3.1 Bibliography

3.2 About the authors

3.2.1 Epidemiologist

3.2.2 Reviewers

3.2.3 Vice President of Disease Intelligence and Epidemiology

3.2.4 Global Head of Pharma Research, Analysis, and Competitive Intelligence

