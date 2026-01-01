Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.01.2026 14:36 Uhr
WowNow to Debut at CES 2026

AI-powered flexible manufacturing opens a new pathway from consumer creativity to real-world production

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese technology innovator WowNow today announced it will make its debut at CES 2026 (January 6-9) in Las Vegas, where the company will unveil its next-generation AI-driven design and manufacturing platform built for consumers.


By combining AI with intelligent equipment, WowNow connects the full creation journey-from user expression and design to production and delivery-opening a new model of consumer-grade, end-to-end manufacturing that brings ideas off the screen and into your hands.

Developed by PRM (P&R Measurement Technology Co., Ltd.), WowNow extends industrial-grade manufacturing capabilities into everyday creative experiences. Through the integration of AI-driven creation, automated industrial design, and flexible manufacturing, WowNow lowers the barriers to turning imagination into reality-so personal ideas don't stop at the concept stage, but can be made, delivered, and kept.

Unlike traditional customization services or single-purpose content tools, WowNow is building a true AI-driven end-to-end manufacturing system. Starting with a single idea, users can leverage AI-generated design and industrial-grade automated modeling to transform creativity into a buildable engineering model-then smart manufacturing equipment produces and fulfills the finished piece. The result isn't just digital-it's a tangible object you can touch, use, and keep.

CES has long championed the spirit of "Innovators Show Up" WowNow brings that spirit to consumer scenarios by empowering more people to create, complete, and keep what they make. Guided by its brand proposition, "Make Your Inside, Outside.", WowNow is committed to bringing every creative spark into the real world-designed, manufactured, and touched.

Built on PRM's expertise in industrial measurement, control, and intelligent manufacturing, WowNow reflects an AI-driven framework where user expression can directly drive design, process planning, production, and delivery-C2M (Consumer to Manufacturing/Machine) for consumer settings and P2M (Professional to Manufacturing/Machine) for professional/industrial use.

At CES 2026, visit WowNow at LVCC Central Hall, Booth 21126 to see the full journey from idea to physical creation-and experience it firsthand. Every idea should have a chance to become real.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853523/image_5032890_29030570.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wownow-to-debut-at-ces-2026-302651540.html

