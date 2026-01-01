Anzeige
01.01.2026 17:02 Uhr
Kamenar to Open for Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith's New Band Close Enemies at the World-Famous Whisky a Go Go - January 3, 2026

Twin Brother Hard Rock Duo Shares the Stage with an Aerosmith Legend at Hollywood's Most Iconic Rock Venue

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 1, 2026 / Twin brother hard rock duo Kamenar will kick off 2026 with a milestone performance, opening for Close Enemies, the new band featuring Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith, at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California on January 3, 2026.

For Kamenar, the night marks a true full-circle moment. The band was formed in 2015 after twin brothers Sean and John Kamenar discovered Aerosmith through their iconic Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. That experience sparked their passion for rock music and ultimately led to the formation of Kamenar.

Opening for Tom Hamilton is especially meaningful for the band, as Kamenar credits the five members of Aerosmith as the catalyst behind their decision to form a band and begin playing music. Sharing the stage with one of their biggest inspirations-at one of the most historic rock venues in the world-represents a defining moment in their career.

Kamenar is an independent national touring hard rock band from Tampa, Florida, featuring twin brothers Sean and John Kamenar. Heavily influenced by 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s rock, Kamenar blends multiple genres to create a fresh, modern hard rock sound with an unmistakable old-school edge.

Renowned for their high-energy live performances, Kamenar performs as a two-piece while delivering the power of a four-piece band. Sean Kamenar handles lead vocals while simultaneously playing guitar and bass, as John Kamenar drives the band with thunderous drums, creating a massive wall of sound that has become their signature.

Throughout their career, Kamenar has opened and shared stages across the country with Ace Frehley, Alice Cooper, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy, Bret Michaels, Everclear, Filter, 10 Years, Hinder, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Puddle Of Mudd, Saliva, Alien Ant Farm, Nita Strauss, Tantric, Smile Empty Soul, Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin, Night Ranger, L.A. Guns, Faster Pussycat, Dokken, King's X, Jackyl, Geoff Tate, and Stephen Pearcy, among many others.

The band has also appeared at notable festivals including RokIsland Fest and Orange Loop Rock Festival, performing alongside Stone Temple Pilots, Chevelle, John 5, and Hoobastank. With multiple headlining tours under their belt, Kamenar continues to tour extensively, bringing their high-energy and interactive live shows to audiences across the United States.

Kamenar's latest singles "Animal," "Now That We Both Know," and "The Man" are available now on all major streaming platforms. The band saw national radio success with "Animal," which reached #28 on the Mainstream/Active Rock Charts.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

January 3 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
(with Close Enemies featuring Tom Hamilton)

January 29 - Mount Dora, FL - Mount Dora Music Hall
(with Close Enemies featuring Tom Hamilton)

February 6 - Destin, FL - Club LA
(with Pop Evil)

February 7 - Birmingham, AL - Workplay
(with Pop Evil)

February 12 - Biloxi, MS - The Sanctuary
(with Pop Evil)

LATEST MUSIC VIDEOS

Kamenar - Animal
https://youtu.be/ZnG-thSaWBs

Kamenar - Now That We Both Know
https://youtu.be/gdj77Oh2usc

CONNECT WITH KAMENAR

Website: Kamenar Website
Instagram: Kamenar Instagram
Facebook: Kamenar Facebook
TikTok: Kamenar TikTok
YouTube: Kamenar YouTube
Spotify: Kamenar Spotify
Apple Music: Kamenar Apple Music

For bookings, press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

John Kamenar
Kamenarofficialmgmt@gmail.com

SOURCE: Kamenar Official



