Divevolk (Zhuhai) Intelligence Tech Co., Ltd: DIVEVOLK SeaLink Named Finalist for 2026 Boot Dive Innovation Award; Public Voting Now Open

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 01, 2026has officially been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2026 Boot Dive Awardin the Innovation category. This recognition highlights DIVEVOLK's continued trajectory in underwater tech, following its landmark 2024 Innovation Award win at boot Düsseldorf.

Divevolk-sealink dive awards innovation nomination

The SeaLink Innovation: Bridging the Underwater Data Gap

The SeaLink is designed to solve the signal transmission challenges between underwater devices and smartphones, enabling wired communication at depths of up to 30 meters. In traditional diving operations, underwater data collection and real-time synchronization often rely on expensive professional cables or closed systems. SeaLink uses a floating central processor on the water's surface to receive mobile network signals and transmit them to a smartphone inside the waterproof SeaTouch case below, allowing users to conduct live streaming, video calls, and real-time data transfer. visit the SeaLink Product Overview.

DIVEVOLK's nomination is based on three primary technological advancements:

  • Wireless Integration Efficiency: High-speed underwater data transfer without compromising housing integrity.
  • Enhanced Operational Safety: Smartphones become real-time monitoring and visualization tools for divers.
  • Industry Versatility: Designed for scientific research, commercial inspection, and underwater photography.

SeaLink is already used for underwater communication, live streaming, rescue operations, dive training, and real-time support for engineering and maintenance tasks.

Global Public Voting and Partnership Recognition

The boot Dive Award has now entered its critical public voting phase, inviting the global diving community to help shape the future of the industry. In addition to DIVEVOLK's nomination in the Innovation category, its strategic partner Aquatilhas been shortlisted in the Climate category.

Divevolk-Global Public Voting and Partnership Recognition

Aquatil is an international non-profit organization focused on underwater education and environmental research, with initiatives centered on ecosystem monitoring and biodiversity protection. Its nomination reflects the vital role of technology and education in marine conservation.

How to Vote

Public voting is now open on the official boot Düsseldorf website. Supporters can vote for DIVEVOLK in the Innovation category and for Aquatil in the Climate category through the boot Dive Award 2026 Voting Portal.

Step-by-step guide for official boot Dive Award 2026 voting for DIVEVOLK and Aquatil

About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK is at the forefront of underwater smartphone technology. With the pioneering SeaTouch 4 Max series, the company develops tools that enhance safety, communication, and creative expression beneath the waves.

DIVEVOLK SeaLink and SeaTouch 4 Max Plus - Professional underwater touchscreen housing for smartphones

Media Contact:
Lexi
Email Address: Collaboration@divevolk.com
Phone number: +86 (760)86893956

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12172e44-18d5-43c1-844b-e0881380636e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/702e7b49-5054-429b-9940-8d5f30c8ecdd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87b82800-6517-447b-a0ac-89fd582ddb8e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6db4b16-ba94-4e34-aa5f-05dddbc57a96


