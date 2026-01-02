Mexico City, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - January 1, 2026) - Artbank, Bankaool's art-driven platform dedicated to supporting emerging talent and enriching public spaces through creativity, is proud to unveil the completed Bien Mexas mural series featuring five artists and five murals. The collection of murals showcases how Mexican artists are transforming walls across Mexico City with art that celebrates the roots, colors, flavors, and traditions that make Mexicans feel proud of their cultural heritage year-round.

Artbank by Bankaool Brings "Bien Mexa" Pride to the Streets of Mexico City and Chihuahua

The recently completed five-artist, five-mural Bien Mexa campaign represents Bankaool's ongoing commitment to support emerging Mexican artists and celebrate the cultural heritage that defines Mexican identity. Since their unveiling, the vibrant murals have generated significant social media engagement from locals and tourists alike. Thousands of people have shared their comments on these striking visual statements of national pride, highlighting the perfect blend of Mexican food, music, folk art, and life into the murals. According to Moises Chaves, President of Bankaool, the murals have become instant hits with the public as people spare their time to stop and appreciate the artistry. "We are pleased to launch yet another art project that turns artistry into a living network that brings artists, spaces, and the public together."

The recently completed series features five exceptionally talented artists whose distinct styles and perspectives come together to celebrate creativity, resilience, and identity with murals that move to the rhythm of Mexico.

Mar Maremoto, a visual artist from Mexico City, known for neon palettes, energetic strokes, and compositions that merge graffiti, pop culture, and Mexican humor, is the first artist featured in the Bien Mexas campaign. Her mural installation at Colima 85 in Colonial Roma captures the essence of the capital, including nopales, tacos, and metro cars.

The second artist, Alejandra Ballesteros, brings her hyper-colorful, playful, character-filled style to life at Liverpool 179 in Colonia Juarez. Her mural, which is focused on lucha libre, depicts a vibrant female wrestler to symbolize strength, resilience, and Mexican pride through every detail.

At Durango 148 in Colonia Roma Norte, stands a mural that continues the lucha libre motif. The mural by Jimena Estibaliz incorporates her signature blend of feminine figures, natural symbolism, vivid colors, and humanoid motifs. It features a striking jaguar-headed figure, a wrestler, and a woman, highlighting identity, collective strength, and feminine energy.

Smithe's contribution delivers a monumental mural that evokes Dia de Muertos. The urban muralist, whose graphic style merges contemporary visual language with Mexican symbolism, features symbolic figures, skulls, and urban strokes that bridge tradition and modernity while celebrating the deeply Mexican duality of life and death.

The Bien Mexa campaign reached far beyond Mexico City into Chihuahua. Artist Maga Rey, known for infusing mysticism, bold colors, and cultural symbols into her work, created two murals in the state capital. The two pieces, located at Club Deportivo Britania, feature 100% Chihuahuan elements, including desert plants, a raramuri woman, a cowboy representing rural life, a space honoring Dia de Muertos, and the world-renowned ceramics of the Mata Ortiz community.

With this Bien Mexa spirit-infused collection of murals across Mexico City and Chihuahua, Artbank, and by extension Bankaool, is expanding support for emerging artists and bringing world-class public art to communities throughout Mexico and global audiences via social media. The just completed Bien Mexa campaign solidifies Artbank's role as an incubator of Mexican art and a catalyst for cultural development across the country.

"By showcasing emerging artists and transforming public spaces into art pieces, we are fostering pride in our shared heritage and providing a platform for creative voices to be heard," added Moises Chaves. "We are incredibly proud of the artists that took part in the Bien Mexa campaign and their amazing work."

About Bankaool:

Bankaool is a digital bank in Mexico, recognized as the first bank of Chihuahuan origin with over 48 years of experience in the financial sector. Bankaool has revolutionized access to banking services while maintaining a deep commitment to the development of Mexican communities and culture.

