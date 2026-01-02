Anzeige
KDDI Spherience to Make Inaugural CES 2026 Appearance as KDDI's Global IoT Center of Excellence

Innovation hub showcases partner-enabled IoT use cases with Yamaha Marine, Sony Electronics, Noodoe and LOGISTEED Solutions America in Las Vegas.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KDDI Spherience, the IoT Center of Excellence within global telecommunications leader KDDI Corporation, today announced it will exhibit for the first time at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

KDDI Spherience

As KDDI's dedicated IoT innovation hub, Spherience will demonstrate how it enables partners to bring "a multitude of use cases" to life on next-generation global connectivity - spanning devices, vehicles, infrastructure and cloud services.

"At CES 2026 we're showing how global, high-quality connectivity becomes a real business advantage when combined with the right partners and platforms," said Björn Qvarsell, Head of Product Portfolio at KDDI Spherience. "Spherience exists to help our partners build, launch and scale IoT services globally - faster, more reliably and with less complexity."

Partner-Enabled IoT Across a Multitude of Use Cases

At CES 2026, Spherience will highlight real and conceptual use cases built together with four key ecosystem partners: Yamaha Marine, Sony Electronics, Noodoe, and LOGISTEED Solutions America.

Yamaha Marine

Yamaha's U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S. including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners, Yamaha Boats, G3 Boats and Skeeter Boats. Supporting 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide, Yamaha is the industry leader in reliability, performance, technology and customer service.

Based in Newport, Rhode Island, Siren Marine is an industry leader in smart boat technology - allowing boaters to stay connected to their boats anywhere, anytime. The company's vision is to transform the modern boating experience and lead the way to a fully-connected marine industry through innovative IoT Connected Boat technology. Siren Marine provides safety, security and smart boat monitoring so boaters can remotely track their boats' battery level, bilge activity, temperature, location and more. Siren Marine also puts actionable data at the fingertips of industry stakeholders (OEMs, boat builders, electronics, digital switching manufacturers and other marine businesses) connecting them to customers and their boats like never before. Siren Marine is a subsidiary of Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC), a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.

Sony Electronics

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs.

Noodoe

Noodoe is an EV charging and energy management company whose integrated platform brings EV charging, energy storage, solar and AI together on a single dashboard. Its cloud-based software delivers predictive automation to reduce energy costs, improve uptime and optimize charging across commercial, fleet, multifamily and public parking sites.

LOGISTEED Solutions America

LOGISTEED Solutions America, Ltd. is a provider offering warehouse management solutions with multimodal freight forwarding, ocean and air freight transport, contract logistics, customs brokerage and smart logistics solutions for complex, global supply chains.

About KDDI Spherience

KDDI Spherience is the IoT Center of Excellence within KDDI Corporation, focused on accelerating partner and enterprise innovation using global IoT connectivity and cloud infrastructure. Spherience brings together connectivity, platforms and ecosystem partners to design, test and scale IoT services across industries and regions.

KDDI Spherience at CES 2026: Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Stand #11063

Media Contact
KDDI Spherience - Global Communications

Web: www.spherience.io
Email: info@spherience.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620915/KDDI_Spherience_NEW.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kddi-spherience-to-make-inaugural-ces-2026-appearance-as-kddis-global-iot-center-of-excellence-302648989.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
