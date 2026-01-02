Anzeige
Freitag, 02.01.2026
02.01.2026 07:38 Uhr
WeTrade.: WeTrade Supports UNICEF to Improve Children's Wellbeing in Indonesia

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / WeTrade, the leading global financial broker, has announced a corporate fellowship with UNICEF to advance efforts that empower children across Indonesia. A symbolic handover of the donation took place between WeTrade and Gibthi Ihda Suryani, Head of Corporate Partnerships of UNICEF Indonesia. This support will contribute to UNICEF's efforts in Indonesia, particularly in areas such as nutrition, education, water, sanitation and hygiene, health, and child protection.

"Children deserve every chance to learn, stay healthy, and feel safe," said George Miltiadous, EU WeTrade's CEO. "We look forward to supporting UNICEF's work for children in Indonesia and contributing to meaningful and lasting change."

Children in Indonesia continue to face challenges in accessing essential services. UNICEF works with partners to support programmes that advance children's rights and well-being, so every child can survive, thrive, and achieve their full potential.

This initiative reflects WeTrade's broader commitment to social responsibility and community support, which includes disaster relief efforts, children's welfare programmes, and the construction of a school and support in underserved areas.

About WeTrade

Founded in 2015, WeTrade is a globally recognised financial broker offering innovative online trading services across a diverse range of CFD instruments. With robust client protection measures, ultra-low spreads, and award-winning loyalty programmes, WeTrade is dedicated to making trading both successful and rewarding.

Media Contact

Organization: WeTrade
Contact Person Name: CHONG PEI ZHOU
Website: https://www.wetrade.com/
Email: comms@wetrade.com
City: Kingstown
Country: Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

SOURCE: WeTrade.



