The following securities will be suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 am today 2 January 2026 pursuant to Rule 4.3 of the Aquis Growth Market (Access) Rulebook.
Silverwood Brands Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: SLWD
ISIN: GB00BNRRGD95
