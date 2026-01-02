Samsung Bioepis completes full transfer of commercial rights from Biogen back to Samsung Bioepis for BYOOVIZ

BYOOVIZ becomes the fourth biosimilar directly commercialized by Samsung Bioepis in Europe, following EPYSQLI (eculizumab), OBODENCE (denosumab), and XBRYK (denosumab)

Pre-filled syringe (PFS) presentation to become available in Europe in the second quarter of 2026

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that the company has begun direct commercialization of BYOOVIZ, a biosimilar to Lucentis1 (ranibizumab), in Europe. Samsung Bioepis has been working to ensure seamless transfer of commercial rights from Biogen back to Samsung Bioepis, and BYOOVIZ will now be available as a Samsung Bioepis brand across multiple European countries.

"This is a significant milestone for Samsung Bioepis as the company continues to strengthen its presence in Europe by expanding its portfolio of directly commercialized products. Leveraging the past three years of experience with EPYSQLI (eculizumab) and the newly launched OBODENCE (denosumab) and XBRYK (denosumab) in Europe, we will continue on our journey to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with end-to-end capabilities from development to commercialization," said Antonio Rito, Vice President and Head of Europe, at Samsung Bioepis. "We will work closely with payers and healthcare professionals to ensure seamless access to our biosimilar medicines for patients in need."

BYOOVIZ was first approved by the European Commission (EC) in August 2021 as a single use vial for intravitreal use (0.5 mg/0.05 ml) for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DME), proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR), visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (branch RVO or central RVO) and visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV). In November 2025, European Medicines Agency (EMA)'s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion for BYOOVIZ pre-filled syringe (PFS). The PFS presentation is expected to be available on the European market starting in the second quarter of 2026.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biologic candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology. For more information, please visit www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

__________________________ 1 Lucentis is a trademark of Genentech Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260102921713/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Anna Nayun Kim, nayun86.kim@samsung.com

Yoon Kim, yoon1.kim@samsung.com



EU CUSTOMER SERVICE CONTACT

EU Customer Service, css.sbeu@samsung.com