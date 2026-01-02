Tocvan Ventures Corp: Tocvan Provides 2025 Year in Review

2025 Highlights:

Exploration and Drilling Breakthroughs: Achieved record high-grade gold and silver intercepts through core and RC drilling, expanded mineralization targets with new discoveries in the North and South Blocks, and conducted airborne surveys to identify untapped potential across the 22 km² project area.

Permitting and Development Milestones: Secured critical permits for drilling, extraction, and a 10-year pilot mine facility with 50,000-tonne capacity, enabling trenching, infrastructure setup, and progression toward near-term production.

Corporate and Strategic Advancements: Strengthened the team with key appointments, secured significant funding to support ongoing growth and shareholder value, and further secured interest from multiple producers in the region through advanced discussions and due diligence visits.

HERMOSILLO, MX / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64)("Tocvan" or the "Company"), a leading exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, is proud to highlight a year of significant progress and milestones in 2025. This year marked a pivotal shift from exploration to development, with groundbreaking drilling results, new discoveries, key permits, and advancements toward pilot mine production. These achievements position Tocvan for continued growth and value creation in 2026. Prior to the end of the year, over 130 channel samples have been collected across new South Block targets that will potentially feed the fully permitted pilot facility.

"2025 has been a banner year for Tocvan, with exceptional drilling results, strategic discoveries, and regulatory milestones that pave the way for near-term production at Gran Pilar," said Brodie Sutherland, CEO. "We are excited to build on this momentum and deliver further value to our shareholders. Happy New Year to all our shareholders and thank you for your continued support. We look forward to continuing to unlock our potential in 2026"

Key Milestones Achieved:

Commencement of Core Drilling (January 8): Initiated core drilling at the Pilar Main Zone, signaling the start of an ambitious year focused on resource expansion and pilot mine development.

Surface Exploration Expands Targets (January 22): Surface sampling and mapping expanded mineralization targets, enhancing the project's potential.

First Drilling in Expansion Area Yields High-Grade Gold (February 25): Conducted first-ever RC drilling in the 100% controlled expansion area north of known mineralization, returning 106.8m @ 0.6 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 19.4 g/t Au, 6-meters from surface - a major discovery of new high-grade corridors.

Record High-Grade Gold Interval (March 11): Core drilling delivered the highest-grade interval since project discovery: 10.3 g/t Au over 9.7m within 83.5m @ 1.3 g/t Au, including 60.6 g/t Au over 1.6m, confirming robust mineralization at depth.

Discovery of Near-Surface High-Grade Corridor (May 7): RC drilling in the expansion area intersected 41.2m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 6.1m @ 5.4 g/t Au, 20 meters from surface.

Broadest Silver Zone Ever Drilled (June 24): Achieved the widest silver intercept to date: 42.7m @ 41 g/t Ag from surface, including 10.7m @ 136 g/t Ag (4.4 oz/t), 15 meters from surface (included a mine void), expanding the silver potential in the expansion area.

Permit Approval for Drilling and Extraction (July 30): Secured permits for all drilling and extraction activities at Gran Pilar, advancing pilot mine development.

Full Permit Approval for Pilot Mine Facility (August 14): Obtained 10-year approval for a 50,000-tonne capacity heap leach pad and 4.5-hectare infrastructure, a critical step toward production.

Team Strengthening (August 20): Appointed Christopher Gordon as Head of Corporate Development to bolster strategic initiatives.

Field Work and Airborne Magnetics Survey (September 16): Began field work, including an airborne magnetics survey, to accelerate drilling, trenching, and pilot mine preparations.

Drone Magnetic Survey Findings (October 7): Revealed a structural complex in the South Block aligning with permitted drill targets, enhancing exploration strategy.

New Target Discovery in North Alteration Zone (October 9): Identified a new target with historic underground workings, indicating untapped potential.

Advancements in Drilling, Trenching, and Pilot Mine Prep (October 20): Mobilized equipment to North and South Blocks for ongoing operations.

Two New Target Areas Discovered (October 23): Found additional mineralized targets with historic workings in the North Block.

Maiden Drill Program at North Block (November 12): Launched maiden drilling over a 3.2 km by 1.5 km zone with strong mineralization indicators.

Positive Surface Results (December 4): Reported encouraging surface sampling from North Block and updates on ongoing drilling.

Pilot Mine Trenching and Infrastructure (December 22): Began trenching material for pilot mine feed and advanced infrastructure, with community approval secured.

100% CONTROLLED PRIORITY TARGETS FOR TRENCHING & DRILLING

South Block Main Zone Expansion Follow-up on 2025 Drill Success 19.4 g/t Au over 3.1 meters within 106.6 meters of 0.6 g/t Au (February 25, 2025 News Release) 5.4 g/t Au over 6.1 meters within 41.2 meters of 1.0 g/t Au (May 7, 2025 News Release) 136 g/t Ag over 10.7 meters within 42.7 meters of 41 g/t Ag (June 25, 2025 News Release) South Block (November 12, 2024 News Release) Placer Corridor (900-meter strike length) Soil samples up to 21.2 g/t Au and >2,000 g/t Placer Source Area Soil samples up to 2.4 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag Rock samples up to 7.3 g/t Au and 389 g/t Ag North Block North Alteration Zone (3.2 km by 1.5 km area) 2-meter chip sample, 5.6 g/t Au and 106 g/t Ag (October 19, 2023 News Release) Historic mine working sample, 3.2 g/t Au and 1,225 g/t Ag (March 8, 2024 News Release)

Figure 1. Gran Pilar Project Overview, > 22km2 of prospective ground with two primary targets: South Block, the direct extension and expansion of the historic Main Zone defined by an expanding vein field of untested drill targets; North Block a 3.2-km by 1.5-km pyrite and clay alteration zone that coincides with high-grade gold-silver, the area remains largely untested

Gran Pilar Drill Highlights:

2025 Diamond Drilling Highlights include: 83.5m @ 1.3 g/t Au, including 9.7m @ 10.3 g/t Au (March 11, 2025 News Release) 97.4m @ 0.7 g/t Au, including 36.3m @ 1.6 g/t Au (March 19, 2025 News Release) 64.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 3.0m @ 21.6 g/t Au and 209 g/t Ag (March 26, 2025 News Release) 46.9m @ 0.5 g/t Au, including 2.6m @ 7.2 g/t Au and 80 g/t Ag (April 16, 2025 News Release)

2025 RC Drilling Highlights include: 106.8m @ 0.6 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 19.4 g/t Au (February 25, 2025 News Release) 41.2m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 6.1m @ 5.4 g/t Au (May 7, 2025 News Release)

2024 RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 42.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 10.9 g/t Au 56.4m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 14.7 g/t Au 16.8m @ 0.8 g/t Au and 19 g/t Ag

2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

15,000m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 21.0m @ 38.3 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Pilar Bulk Sample Summary:

62% Recovery of Gold Achieved Over 46-day Leaching Period

Head Grade Calculated at 1.9 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag; Extracted Grade Calculated at 1.2 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag

Bulk Sample Only Included Coarse Fraction of Material (+3/4" to +1/8")

Fine Fraction (-1/8") Indicates Rapid Recovery with Agitated Leach Agitated Bottle Roll Test Returned Rapid and High Recovery Results: 80% Recovery of Gold and 94% Recovery of Silver after Rapid 24-hour Retention Time



Additional Metallurgical Studies:

Gravity Recovery with Agitated Leach Results of Five Composite Samples Returned 95 to 99% Recovery of Gold 73 to 97% Recovery of Silver Includes the Recovery of 99% Au and 73% Ag from Drill Core Composite at 120-meter depth.



About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 21 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. The Company also maintains a 51% interest in a 1 km² joint venture area with Colibri Resources, further expanding its footprint. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 meters at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar's potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan's 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico's largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 67 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock and Drill samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Soil Samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold and multi-element analysis of soils was completed by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish using a 50-gram nominal weight. Over limit gold values greater than 1 g/t were re-assayed with a more robust aqua regia digestion ad ICP-MS finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising blank samples and certified reference materials were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

