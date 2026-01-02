Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499 | Ticker-Symbol: 52SA
Tradegate
02.01.26 | 08:17
8,160 Euro
+1,24 % +0,100
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,08009:14
8,0008,06009:13
PR Newswire
02.01.2026 08:54 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systemair AB: Systemair's President and CEO Robert Larsson starts today

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, January 2, 2026, Robert Larsson assumes the position of President and CEO of Systemair (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR).

The Board of Directors of Systemair AB appointed Robert Larsson as the new President and CEO on July 3, 2025, to succeed Roland Kasper, who has served as President and CEO since 2015.

"I am both honoured and very pleased that the Board has entrusted me with this responsibility, and I feel great enthusiasm about leading this international ventilation group together with the rest of the management team. Systemair is well-managed and well-positioned for the future. We offer high-quality ventilation products and place great emphasis on providing energy-efficient solutions that reduce buildings' energy needs. We have strong brands and a global, diversified customer base. I have spent two months familiarizing myself with the group and am delighted by a very strong corporate culture. I look forward to taking the next step together with the company's driven employees," says Robert Larsson, President and CEO of Systemair.

Patrik Nolåker, Chairman of Systemair AB, says: "Systemair has a clear growth journey ahead. The goal for the Group is to double its size within 7 years, and this is where Robert's broad industrial and international expertise comes in. Together with the employees in our organization, Robert will develop Systemair to the next level."

The Systemair Group Management consists of
Robert Larsson, President and CEO
Anders Ulff, CFO
Anders Gustafson, Vice President Global Supply Chain
Björn-Osvald Skandsen, Chief Digital Sales Officer,
Martin Dahlgren, Vice President Products and Technologies
Olle Glassel, Vice President Sales
Ulrika Hellman, Vice President M&A

For further information, please contact:

Cathrine Stjärnekull
Group Communications Director
cathrine.stjarnekull@systemair.com
+46 722406388

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 6,700 people and had sales of SEK 12.3 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth averaged 7.9%. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-s-president-and-ceo-robert-larsson-starts-today,c4287064

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22134/4287064/3859296.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/i/robert-larsson,c3498109

robert larsson

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systemairs-president-and-ceo-robert-larsson-starts-today-302651646.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.