Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) has commissionied an aggregate 307.4 MW of renewable energy capacity at Khavda in Gujarat, India.From pv magazine India AGEL has commissioned a combined 307.4 MW of renewable energy capacity at its Khavda site in the Indian state of Gujarat, expanding its operational clean energy portfolio. With the operationalization of these projects, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has risen to 17,237.2 MW. The newly commissioned capacity comprises 100 MW of solar power, 176 MW of hybrid renewables capacity, and 31.4 MW of wind power. In a statement, the ...

