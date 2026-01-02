Anzeige
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50
Frankfurt
30.12.25 | 09:32
4,280 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
02.01.2026 09:42 Uhr
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

02 January 2026

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC announces the following:

As at 31 December 2025, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC's capital consists of ordinary shares of 2.5p, with each ordinary share holding one polling right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 601,665,200. The Company has 213,833,068 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is 387,832,132.

The above figure (387,832,132) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, or a change to their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


© 2026 PR Newswire
