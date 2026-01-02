Anzeige
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

02 January 2026

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 31 December 2025, Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc's capital consists of ordinary shares of 5p, with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 334,363,825. The Company has 44,714,447 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc is 289,649,378.

The above figure (289,649,378) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc, or a change to their interest in Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© 2026 PR Newswire
