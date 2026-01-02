DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CRPX LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 154.6533 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7671578 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN LEI Code: 5493006LD608VBS18F78 Sequence No.: 413408 EQS News ID: 2253620 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 02, 2026 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)