In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that early 2026 will bring mixed solar conditions globally, with strong prospects in eastern Australia and eastern China, but cloudier-than-normal outlooks for much of Europe, Asia, and parts of the US early in the year.The first half of 2026 is shaping up to deliver a mixed solar outlook globally, according to analysis by Solcast data scientists. Seasonal forecasts from multiple weather agencies suggest a challenging start to 2026 for solar operators in Europe, but early signs of a sunny start to summer, with the opposite ...

