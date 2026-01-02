Anzeige
Freitag, 02.01.2026
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Mondi Plc - Appointment of joint corporate broker & change to JSE sponsor

Mondi Plc - Appointment of joint corporate broker & change to JSE sponsor

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

2 January 2026

Appointment of joint corporate broker & change to JSE sponsor

Mondi plc ("Mondi") is pleased to announce the appointment of J.P. Morgan Cazenove as corporate broker, to work alongside UBS, with immediate effect.

As a result, Mondi confirms that J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Limited has been appointed as JSE sponsor to Mondi, replacing Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities, with effect from 1 January 2026.

Enquiries

Investors/analysts:

Fiona Lawrence +44 742 587 8683

Mondi Group: Head of Investor Relations

Media:

Kerry Cooper +44 7881 455 806

Mondi Group: Group Communication Director

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2024, Mondi had revenues of €7.4 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd


© 2026 PR Newswire
