Lindab AB: Lindab Group completes the divestment of profile operations in Hungary

Press release

2 January 2026

On 31 July 2025, Lindab Group announced that an agreement had been reached to divest the profile business in Hungary. The divestment was completed on 31 December 2025, according to plan.

Lindab Group's Hungarian operations for profile products - such as roofs, walls and rainwater systems - has an annual turnover of approximately SEK 100 million. It includes production, warehousing and a sales organisation. The Hungarian part of business area Ventilation Systems is not included in the divestment.

The divestment is part of the previously announced restructuring within business area Profile Systems in Eastern Europe. The transaction contributes positively to Lindab Group's cash-flow.

The business is acquired by a local Hungarian company being a subsidiary to ROVA-SK a.s., owned by Slavomír Janík, Marián Kapusta Sr. and Marián Kapusta Jr. They have previously acquired Lindab Group's subsidiary in Slovakia, which was announced in February this year. The Hungarian company will act as a distributor for many of Lindab's profile products.

Contacts

Ola Ringdahl

President and CEO

E-mail: ola.ringdahl@lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Lars Ynner

CFO

E-mail: lars.ynner@lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Fredrik Wahrolén

Head of Communications

E-mail: fredrik.wahrolen@lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0) 705 393 379





Lindab in brief

Lindab is a leading ventilation company in Europe. Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and systems for energy-efficient ventilation and a healthy indoor climate. The products are characterised by high quality, ease of installation and environmental thinking.

The Group had sales of SEK 13,323 m in 2024 and is established in 20 countries with approximately 5,000 employees. Western Europe accounted for 44 percent of sales in 2024, the Nordic region for 42 percent, Central Europe for 10 percent and Other markets for 4 percent.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.