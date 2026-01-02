Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMZH | ISIN: SE0017780133 | Ticker-Symbol: WAE
Frankfurt
02.01.26 | 08:19
3,766 Euro
+0,27 % +0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7483,80811:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wallenstam AB: Events during the fourth quarter, 2025

During the quarter, Wallenstam completed and let 64 apartments in the Ädellövet project in Farsta, Stockholm. In total, 1,013 apartments are currently under construction. Wallenstam has also vacated the prized Nacka Grace property, which was sold for an agreed property value of SEK 822 million.

The Ädellövet project in Farsta, Stockholm, comprises a total of 172 apartments. Of these, 130 apartments have been completed and occupied, of which 64 during the fourth quarter. All in all, Wallenstam now has 1,013 apartments under construction.

The sale of Nacka Grace, the property Nacka Sicklaön 134:36, was announced in a press release on July 3, 2025. The property, which received the awards Sweden's Finest New Construction from the Swedish non-profit association Arkitekturupproret (Architectural Uprising) and the Urban Design Award from Nacka Municipality, was sold for an agreed property value of SEK 822 million. The buyer, Folksam Group and KPA Pension, took possession of the property on October 31, 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Susann Linde, Vice CEO and CFO Wallenstam AB, tel. +46 705 17 11 34

www.wallenstam.se

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 70 billion and the customer base consists of around 12,800 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.4 million sq m. Wallenstam is self-sufficient in renewable electrical energy through its own wind turbines in operation. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.