Wallenstam AB: Events during the fourth quarter, 2025

During the quarter, Wallenstam completed and let 64 apartments in the Ädellövet project in Farsta, Stockholm. In total, 1,013 apartments are currently under construction. Wallenstam has also vacated the prized Nacka Grace property, which was sold for an agreed property value of SEK 822 million.

The Ädellövet project in Farsta, Stockholm, comprises a total of 172 apartments. Of these, 130 apartments have been completed and occupied, of which 64 during the fourth quarter. All in all, Wallenstam now has 1,013 apartments under construction.

The sale of Nacka Grace, the property Nacka Sicklaön 134:36, was announced in a press release on July 3, 2025. The property, which received the awards Sweden's Finest New Construction from the Swedish non-profit association Arkitekturupproret (Architectural Uprising) and the Urban Design Award from Nacka Municipality, was sold for an agreed property value of SEK 822 million. The buyer, Folksam Group and KPA Pension, took possession of the property on October 31, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Susann Linde, Vice CEO and CFO Wallenstam AB, tel. +46 705 17 11 34

www.wallenstam.se

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 70 billion and the customer base consists of around 12,800 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.4 million sq m. Wallenstam is self-sufficient in renewable electrical energy through its own wind turbines in operation. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.