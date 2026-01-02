Longer-duration storage, safety-driven procurement and Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) compliance in the United States are accelerating interest in alternative battery chemistries, even as lithium-ion remains dominant amid rising data center demand and tighter supply chain rules.From pv magazine USA The energy storage industry walked a bumpy road in 2025, but eyes are turning toward 2026's tech stack. While lithium-ion remains dominant, pressure is building for longer-duration storage, safer chemistries and more resilient supply chains in the face of AI-driven load growth, data center demand, ...

