This week, Women in Solar+ Europe brings together voices from the 2025 series analysing the critical factors needed to advance gender equality across our solar plus industries. From visibility and bias to leadership accountability and allyship, these reflections reveal why advancing inclusion is essential to a successful energy transition.The energy transition is often framed through technology, policy, and capital. Yet throughout the 2025 Women in Solar+ Europe series (WiSEu Network), one message consistently emerged: the transition will only succeed if it is also a human one. Gender equality, ...

