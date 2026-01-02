Anzeige
Freitag, 02.01.2026
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Dow Jones News
02.01.2026 11:21 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Total Voting Rights 
02-Jan-2026 / 09:46 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
02 January 2026 
 
LEI:  549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 

Total Voting Rights 

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies 
the market of the following: 

As at 31 December 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 199,943,740 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each 
carrying one vote per share. 

As at 31 December 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 199,943,740 and this figure may be used by 
shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify 
their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure 
Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

All enquiries:          
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc     0333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, 
 
Company Secretary 

For further information in relation to the Company please visit:  https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ 
en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 413458 
EQS News ID:  2253754 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2253754&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2026 04:46 ET (09:46 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
