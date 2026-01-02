Anzeige
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
02.01.2026 11:30 Uhr
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 December 2025, the total number of Ordinary shares of 5p each ('shares') of the Company in issue is 66,381,114, of which 33,477,758 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights is 32,903,356.

The above figure of 32,903,356 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

email: cosec@junipartners.com

Tel: 0131 378 0500

2 January 2026


