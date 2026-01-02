Anzeige
Freitag, 02.01.2026
PR Newswire
02.01.2026 11:42 Uhr
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

02 January 2026

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 31 December 2025, the Company capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 21,036,607. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 21,036,607.

The above figure (21,036,607) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734


© 2026 PR Newswire
