Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2026) - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jean-Paul Tsotsos has been appointed as the Company's permanent Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective January 1, 2026, following his service as Interim CEO since November 1, 2023.

Chesapeake is also pleased to announce the appointment of Rajesh Vyas as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective January 1, 2026. Mr. Vyas is a seasoned finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining industry, including international leadership roles. Mr. Vyas started his mining career as a Controller at the Suriname operations of Iamgold Corporation and has since held progressively senior roles, including VP, Corporate Controller & Corporate Secretary at Sierra Metals, Director of Finance at Alamos Gold, and Operations Controller at Richmont Mines. Mr. Vyas is a Chartered Accountant and a CPA with a strong track record in governance, investor relations and IT-enabled finance transformation.

The Company further announces that Navin Sandhu stepped down as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective December 31, 2025. Bernard Poznanski, the Company's corporate lawyer, has also stepped down as Corporate Secretary, effective December 31, 2025. The Company would like to thank both Mr. Sandhu and Mr. Poznanski for their dedication and valuable contributions during their respective tenures.

About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp's flagship asset is the Metates Project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver deposits in the Americas1 with over 16.77 million ounces of gold at 0.57 grams per tonne (g/t) and 423.2 million ounces of silver at 14.3 g/t within 921.2 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category and a further 2.13 million ounces of gold at 0.47 g/t and 59.0 million ounces of silver at 13.2 g/t within 139.5 million tonnes in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. See the technical report titled "Metates Sulphide Heap Leach Project Phase I" dated January 13, 2023, and news release dated February 22, 2023.

1 Mexico's biggest undeveloped gold deposits. Bnamericas. Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

