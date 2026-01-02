DJ Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (YIEL LN) Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2026 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 106.4105 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2252233 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN LEI Code: 213800ARODHGWDP8MQ71 Sequence No.: 413464 EQS News ID: 2253810 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 02, 2026 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)