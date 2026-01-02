DJ Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (MTXX LN) Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2026 / 11:40 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.4701 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25358796 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1437018598 TIDM: MTXX LN LEI Code: 222100YOA7JFBRTWTO33

