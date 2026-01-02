Richmond Hill Resources Plc - Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

2 January 2026

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

Change of Registered Office

Richmond Hill Resources (AIM:RHR) announces that it has changed its registered office address to 6 Heddon Street, London, W1B 4BT with immediate effect.



Richmond Hill Resources

Hamish Harris Tel: +44 (0)787958 4153

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Clear Capital Limited (Broker)

Bob Roberts

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com