New Year Special: Bybit Daily Treasure Hunt Kicks Off 2026 with Six Weeks of Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce its New Year Edition Daily Treasure Hunt , an exclusive six-week rewards program powering traders to build early momentum heading into 2026.

The New Year special edition Bybit Daily Treasure Hunt comes with early registration and an extended timeline tiding users over from December 30, 2025 all the way to February 9, 2026. A series of highlights spans daily trading tasks to earn points, unlimited daily draws, and grand prizes including BTC, and Bybit VIP Trial Passes.

All Paths Lead to Rewards

To start earning points, eligible Bybit users may register for the event and pick a rewards path based on their trading styles and preferences:

Building Daily Trading Momentum : Traders can earn points through completing daily tasks, starting with trades as small as 10 USDT, with extra rewards for consistency by achieving consecutive trading days.

: Traders can earn points through completing daily tasks, starting with trades as small as 10 USDT, with extra rewards for consistency by achieving consecutive trading days. Exploring Bybit for More Points : Engaging with Bybit's product ecosystem and platform features for extra points.

: Engaging with Bybit's product ecosystem and platform features for extra points. Alpha Quests: Embarking on limited-time alpha missions and complete special missions featuring new Bybit products for accelerated point accumulation.

Throughout a treasure-hunting season full of surprises for Bybit's versatile traders, the points earned will convert to tangible value through various reward mechanisms:

Unlimited Scratch Cards : 50 points per draw with no daily limits from a pool of 1,000,000 cards

: 50 points per draw with no daily limits from a pool of 1,000,000 cards Hot Token Rewards : Access to a curated New Year prize pool featuring trending tokens

: Access to a curated New Year prize pool featuring trending tokens Elite Rewards: High-value rewards including BTC, VIP Trial Passes, and Hot Token airdrops

Getting a headstart in 2026 stands to be both rewarding and fun for traders at Bybit. The special-edition Daily Treasure Hunt aspires to ring in a winning year for Bybit users as they explore the digital asset class and level up their trading skills.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on eligibility and potential restrictions, users may visit: [New Year Edition] Daily Treasure Hunt: Find your alpha

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

